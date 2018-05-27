The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s one of the most remarkable landmarks in Britain ... and now here is Stott Hall Farm as you’ve never seen it before.

For photographer Stephen Garnett was invited by farmer’s wife Jill Falkingham to take some photos of the farm in the middle of the M62 between Scammonden and Rishworth Moor.

And he certainly delivered with a series of atmospheric and remarkable shots.

When the M62 was built on the moors above Huddersfield in the late 1960s the engineers constructed it around Stott Hall Farm close to Scammonden.

The man who owned it at the time was Ken Wild, who lived there with wife, Joyce, and dozens of sheep.

The myth is that he refused to budge and so forced the motorway contractors to build around him.

But it had to be built around the farmhouse because a geological fault beneath it would have been a massive task to overcome so it was more practical for engineers to leave it rather than blast through and destroy it.

