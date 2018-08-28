Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a few months since this stray kitten was rescued from a Mirfield garden.

Dwarf, a bicolour or ‘tuxedo’ cat, has spent those months undergoing life-saving treatment and now she’s been given a furever home.

From having wounds down to her tendons and missing claws to sharing a home with a ‘catio’ and three feline pals to play with, her life’s been turned around dramatically.

And the journey hasn’t come cheap either - the treatment cost a whopping £3,000.

Keith Leonard, owner of Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall, said: “These were the most extreme degloving injuries I have managed in 20 years of being a vet.

(Image: Hudds Feral and Strays)

“It was a bit of a mystery to us as to what happened to Dwarf.

“She underwent seven surgical procedures and had 20 sedations/anaesthetics with multiple toe amputations and full thickness grafts to both front feet over three months.”

Volunteer group Hudds Feral and Strays, who have been rescuing and rehoming felines across town and beyond for more than a year, did everything they could to raise the funds and the vets kindly put a cap on the bill.

This cat is just one of hundreds of felines Hudds Feral and Strays have helped - including one of Dwarf’s new roommates!

To help the group, donate here.