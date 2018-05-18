Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of staff employed by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust are to be balloted on strike action that could hit services at both Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The public service union UNISON is intending to ballot members over proposals to transfer staff currently employed by the trust into a wholly owned subsidiary company. They include porters, house keepers and domestic and procurement staff.

The ballot will open on Friday, May 25 and close on June 14. It is thought that around 250 workers across several sites are involved with industrial action anticipated to take place in the week of the 70th birthday of the National Health Service on July 5.

UNISON regional organiser Natalie Ratcliffe said porters and domestic staff at Calderdale are already outsourced under a private finance initiative (PFI) to a company called ISS.

She commented that UNISON feels its members “are being forced out of the NHS” and the union believes it can win the ballot.

She added: “Yet again it’s the lowest bands that are been attacked. Our members are very angry. We are also balloting our members in three other acute trusts: Bradford Hospital, Leeds Teaching Hospital and Mid Yorkshire Health Trust. Enough is enough.”

The ballots are running simultaneously.