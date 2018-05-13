Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees bin workers are a step closer to taking strike action following a meeting.

The men and women who collect waste and recycling for Kirklees Council confirmed their determination to go on strike at a meeting called by Unison on Friday.

Kirklees Unison branch secretary Paul Holmes said the council would be given 14 days’ notice of a week-long strike, but declined to say when that might take place.

Mr Holmes said the attitude of the members attending the meeting in Mirfield was “business-like.”

He said: “There was a strong feeling that ‘we have to sort it’.”

He said the strength of feeling reflected the result of the strike ballot in which 85.5% of workers voted in favour on a turnout of 86.1%, adding: “We have had the ballot result so if the employer doesn’t realise the strength of feeling they’re daft.”

The vote was prompted by a series of allegations of bullying and harassment by managers towards bin collectors, the inability to take holidays and lieu days or days off for emergencies and grievances being ignored. Bin crews were also concerned about the length of rounds and the heavy workload since Kirklees introduced a four-day working week in 2015.

Mr Holmes said Unison had drawn up eight points that members wanted resolving, including ones relating to bullying and harassment.

One of the members attending the meeting, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It was fairly positive. The strike is definitely going ahead.”

Grey waste bins and green recycling bins will not be collected by Kirklees Unison members during the strike action.

Kirklees may have the option to draft in agency workers to cover the rounds but there is expected to be disruption to bin collections.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Following the ballot, Karl Battersby, strategic director economy and infrastructure at Kirklees, said: “It is disappointing that Unison has balloted its members at this stage and while they have indicated there will be some period of strike action they have not yet confirmed when this action will take place.

“I can assure the public, the unions and their members that we do not tolerate bullying or harassment and take allegations of this nature very seriously. Any allegations are dealt with through the relevant council procedures.

A spokesperson for Kirklees said the council would not be commenting further until it has received Unison’s 14-day notification.