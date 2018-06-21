The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strike action by RMT will affect the Northern rail network on Saturday.

The train operator says it will run around 850 services that day to keep as many customers on the move as possible.

But, in some areas, train services will be not be available and Northern is asking customers to carefully plan ahead and consider their travel options.

A very limited service between Leeds and Doncaster will run between 8am and 3pm.

(Image: Robert Sutcliffe)

Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern, said: “As a result of the RMT strike action, we are running a limited timetable on Saturday.

“Many of our managers and other volunteers will be working hard to operate as contingency conductors on Saturday so that we can provide as many rail – or rail replacement bus – services as possible.

“However, customers should be aware that we are running fewer trains than normal and all trains that we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy.

“To help customers we have arranged for Northern rail tickets to be accepted on all Arriva buses across the north of England and also on trains run by other operators.”

“We absolutely understand the frustration of customers and apologise for any disruption to their plans and journeys this weekend.

“We have met with the RMT many times and remain prepared to guarantee jobs, current pay and annual pay reviews for our conductors if RMT ends its dispute.”

For full details of timetables for Saturday visit northernrailway.co.uk/strike or National Rail Enquiries.