The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic on a major Huddersfield route ground to a halt after a tree crashed into the road.

Heavy winds brought about by storms breaking weeks of a heatwave caused the tree to topple on Westbourne Road in Marsh this afternoon (Saturday).

As a result, one side of the road was blocked, leading to delays and hold ups for people travelling in and out of the town centre.

It’s thought the tree came down at around lunchtime near to the junction with St James’ Road.

Kirklees Council later sent contractors to cut the tree and take it away.

A staff member at Big Baps Sandwich Bar across the road said: “It was knocked down just from the strong winds and caused heavy traffic for a bit.

Luckily someone’s come to take it away and no one was hurt.”