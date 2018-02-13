Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new block of student flats in Huddersfield is yet to be signed off by Kirklees Council due to an issue with part of the cladding.

It is believed a small section of cladding on the Kingfisher House flats on Manchester Road, next to Kirklees College, is subject to discussions with Kirklees Council building control.

A source has told the Examiner an issue has been identified relating to the air-gap and insulation behind parts of the cladding on the 10-storey block that has 168 flats.

It’s also thought a neighbouring block of student flats being constructed is intended to be built with the same materials, and the discussions between Kirklees Council and the firm building it continue.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council confirmed they were in talks about the building, saying: “We are aware of the issues and are working with the building management company on solutions.”

A spokesperson for the Residential Management Group (RMG), which manages the building, said: “We have only recently taken over the management of the building but we understand as this is a recent build project the architect is in discussion with the local authority regarding the cladding system in place.

“They do not believe there is an issue with the structure, but if this advice was to change we would inform our client and take the necessary action.”

The Examiner asked if the occupants of the building were aware of the issue but the management company did not comment on that.

The planning application submitted does not reveal the exact type of cladding to be used, it just says it’s a mixture of ‘metal cladding and curtain wall glazing.’

But the concern is said to relate to the gap between the red cladding and wall of the block, almost like a sandwich panel with insulation between.

A similar issue was discovered after the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in London, with the fire said to have spread between the cladding and the wall.