Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bid has been made to bring a former Victorian warehouse back to life as student flats.

Excelsior Works on St John’s Road, Birkby , could become home to 50 flats if the developer, Tahir Zaman, gets approval for his plans from Kirklees planners.

Once a warehouse, Excelsior Works forms part of the imposing stone-build facade along the Birkby road.

Developers have made several attempts to renovate the derelict building, which dates back to the 1800s, but it’s still derelict.

Now Mr Zaman hopes to bring it back to life with over 30 apartments on the lower two floors and 18 duplex apartments with a mezzanine at the first floor level.

His application says: “The regeneration of Excelsior Works will offer benefits on a number of levels, a once impressive building which has fallen into disrepair will be brought back into meaningful use.

“Additional housing will be created close to the town centre.

“The local economy will benefit from additional residents spending locally.”

And while the planning application says it will be aimed at the student market, it also adds: “The applicant proposes to hold the development as rental properties which will be available at market rates.”