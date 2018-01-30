Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at a Huddersfield school staged a sponsored run on Tuesday to raise money in memory of tragic teenager Katelyn Dawson.

The 15-year-old Shelley College student suffered fatal injuries when a car smashed into a bus stop where she was standing on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, on Wednesday, January 10.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday – the same day as a service for another young road crash victim, 21-year-old Joe Brook, of Nettleton Hill, who died when his car crashed on Round Ings Road at Scapegoat Hill on Friday, January 12.

Katelyn’s funeral will be held at 1pm at Huddersfield Parish Church followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2.45pm.

Joe’s funeral will be at 1.45pm at Scapegoat Hill Baptist Church followed by a committal at 3.15pm at the crematorium – immediately after Katelyn’s service.

Katelyn’s family have asked for donations to be made in their daughter’s memory to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Brackenhall.

The sponsored run at Salendine Nook High School was organised by 14-year-old Kazim Asghar with help from friend Dante Newell.

More than 25 students, mainly from years 8, 9 and 10, took part in the run by completing a circuit of the school playing fields.

By mid-afternoon, their efforts had raised £360 in sponsor money with more donations to come in.

Olivia Williamson, Kazim’s form teacher and herself an ex-student of Shelley College, said: “Kazim did not know Katelyn, but he wanted to do something and a sponsored run was his suggestion. We just wanted to show our support for Katelyn’s family.”

A GoFundMe page set up by friends of Katelyn has so far raised more than £6,780 in just 19 days – having initially aimed to raise £1,000 towards the cost of Katelyn’s funeral.