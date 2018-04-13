The video will start in 8 Cancel

The dangers of carrying weapons and getting into fights were brought home to pupils in a series of hard hitting police talks.

Pupils from Shelley College listened to tales from the frontline by Huddersfield officers.

Pc Sally Baines and Det Con Sarah Dixon hosted assemblies for more than 1,000 students at the school from Year 10 to the Sixth Form.

Real life case studies were highlighted to explain the risks of offensive weapons and violent crime.

Pc Baines, who worked as a response officer for many years, said the youngsters had also been taught how just one punch can kill.

Using Huddersfield Examiner headlines, she showed the outcomes for those who got involved, including the recent case of Graham Bell who died after an altercation outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield Town Centre last year.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with his manslaughter.

A trial is due to take place at Leeds Crown Court in August this year.

Pc Baines, said: “The presentation we do explains about offensive weapons and the law and it talks about ‘One Punch’ and how your fists can also be a deadly weapon.

“I actually use headlines from The Examiner about recent cases, such as the assault outside McDonalds, to show how it can happen close to home.

“I show photos of stabbing injuries and CCTV from a stabbing incident in the Thames Valley area to show how quickly things can escalate.

“DC Dixon talks about her involvement in the Ann Maguire case in Leeds, where the teacher was stabbed in school by a pupil.

“She was working on the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at the time and had to collect and view the CCTV from the murder.

“She told the pupils those images and that footage will haunt her for a very long time.

“We have had some great feedback from the school, and at all the schools that we and the other officers in the Youth Intervention Team have delivered the input to.”

Mrs J Carr, vice principal at Shelley College, attended one of the assemblies.

She commented: “The assembly made students aware of the issue of knife crime and made it relatable to them.

“It also made students aware that both males and females have been arrested for carrying a knife.”