This owl turned heads after motorists spotted it on a roadside in the Colne Valley.

The bird is looking forward to a few days of TLC after being discovered at the side of Varley Road, Slaithwaite.

A member of the public feared the owl had been hurt, and it’s now under the wing of volunteers at Meltham Wildlife Rescue.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We were informed on Tuesday about it being spotted at the side of Varley Road.

“After numerous attempts to find the bird we couldn’t locate it so put a plea on Facebook. Later we received a message that a young man had found the owl at the side of the road and taken it to safety whilst he went to work.

“He went back and it was still there and he brought it to us. Its wings look fine and I can’t feel any broken bones. It looks to be suffering from concussion.”

The owl will be released back into the wild later this week.