Firefighters were called to an explosion at an electricity sub-station in Meltham.

Crews from Huddersfield and Meltham were called to the sub-station in Meltham Mills Road around 11am on Thursday.

It is believed a power cut caused a transformer to blow, blasting one of the sub-station doors off its hinges.

A spokesman for Huddersfield Fire Station said two fire engines were despatched but there was no fire and the incident was being dealt with by Northern Powergrid.

A spokesman for Northern Powergrid said the sub-station belonged to a firm’s premises and no other customers were affected.

The Examiner understands there was a power cut in Meltham which lasted a matter of seconds.

The Meltham Mills industrial complex was said to be working normally and it was not clear which firm had been affected.