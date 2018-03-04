The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures in and around Huddersfield were sub-zero for five days this week – and that has helped trigger special cold weather payments.

The thermometer fell to a March record low of -5.1˚C on Thursday – the day after a record low for February of -5.8˚C.

Plummeting temperatures mean that some people are eligible for payments to make sure their homes stay warm in the coldest of weather.

Pensioners and people on benefits can seek Winter Fuel and Cold Weather Payments from the Government.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion Guy Opperman said: “It’s important that older people keep their homes warm during the cold snap and we provide a range of financial support including Winter Fuel and Cold Weather Payments to enable them to do so.”

This is how it works

The scheme runs between November 1 and March 31 and those qualifying would get a payment of £25 for each seven-day period of “very cold weather.”

If an average cold temperature is recorded – or forecast – in your area for seven consecutive days the Cold Weather Payments scheme kicks in.

To qualify for the payments you will need to be in receipt of certain benefits namely: income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, universal credit, pension credit or income support.

People don’t have to actually claim the cash. If they are eligible the Government pays automatically.

A check on the Department for Work and Pensions website reveals that a payment is due for people living in HD postcodes for last week.

For some it is their second payment this winter.

To check your postcode click here.