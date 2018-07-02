Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A subway pervert has been jailed for more than two years after he terrorised women using an underpass in Halifax town centre.

During a four-week period in February and March 27-year-old restaurant worker Fabrizio La Barbera exposed himself to a total of 10 women using the subway in the Pellon Lane area and on two of those occasions his crimes escalated into sexual assaults.

On February 28 La Barbera, whose only previous conviction was a theft matter in his native Italy, was seen performing a sex act on himself by a woman using the subway at tea-time.

As she walked by La Barbera grabbed her from behind before putting one hand on her bottom and the other between her legs.

Prosecutor Deborah Smithies told Bradford Crown Court that the victim screamed out for help, but there was no-one else around and she pushed the defendant away.

A week later La Barbera grabbed hold of another lone female in similar circumstances and his exposed penis made contact with the back of her coat.

The frightened victim shouted at her attacker to get off and managed to pull away from him.

Miss Smithies said the coat was forensically analysed and DNA belonging to the defendant was recovered from it.

Police inquiries into the spate of incidents involved checking CCTV footage of the area and after identifying La Barbera he was finally arrested in the subway on March 14.

La Barbera, of Walsh Street, Halifax, pleaded guilty in April to 10 charges of exposure and two allegations of sexual assault and his case was adjourned until today (Mon) for psychiatric and probation reports to be prepared.

Miss Smithies summarised a series of victim impact statements from the 10 female complainants in which they spoke of their shock and disgust at La Barbera’s crimes.

One woman, who normally walks youngsters through the subway, said his behaviour “turned her stomach” and most of the complainants said they had now decided never to use the subway again.

The court heard that La Barbera committed offences in the morning and afternoon over the four-week period and jailing him today Judge Colin Burn said he had “terrorised” the women using the subway.

“There is absolutely no possibility of my being able to deal with it other than with an immediate custodial sentence,” he told La Barbera.

The defendant was jailed for a total of 27 months and he must also comply with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order which bans him using subways and underpasses without a reasonable excuse.

La Barbera must also register with the police as a sex offender for the next 10 years.