Violent attacks by bouncers in Kirklees pubs and clubs have doubled.

The number of assaults by security staff increased from six in both 2015 and 2016 to 12 last year.

The figures were released under a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police and showed all the attacks by ‘doormen’ in Huddersfield, Holmfirth and Dewsbury in the three year period.

In total out of 24 recorded incidents, 15 of those assaults resulted in members of the public receiving injuries; a further four in 2017 were more serious assaults, categorised as ‘intent to cause serious harm.’

Two of these attacks occurred in Norridge Bottom, Holmfirth, and two in The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury. A further assault in Cloth Hall Street, Huddersfield, was categorised as religiously or racially aggravated. Four assaults resulted in no injuries.

In only six out of 24 incidents was someone charged and of those five resulted in successful convictions in the courts.

The same FOI request also revealed bouncers had themselves been subjected to attacks with 27 recorded across the same three year period.

The assaults were carried out in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Batley.

In one of the attacks ‘threats to kill’ towards a bouncer were made in Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, in 2017.

In the three years five charges were brought and four convictions successful at court.

What tasks are doorstaff legally allowed to perform?

Issue verbal warnings;

Ask you to leave;

Check for ID;

Refuse entry if the customer is too intoxicated, fails to comply with establishment policies, or engages in aggressive behaviour. People who are drunk or disorderly commit an offence if, without reasonable excuse, they fail to leave the premises when requested to do so by a ​doorman;

Call the police;

Protect innocent bystanders from violence;

Break up fights they are not involved in;

Respond with equal force if necessary.

What are they trained to do?

Most doormen are trained to remedy situations through verbal communication rather than physical force.

Often at times, their presence alone is enough to deter patrons from aggressive behaviour.

What are doormen not allowed to do?

Doormen cannot use unreasonable force. They are allowed to use such force as is reasonable and proportionate in defence of themselves or others, to protect property; to prevent crime; or to make a lawful arrest.

Unless any of the above circumstances apply, doormen are not permitted to strike a patron with a punch or kick.

Although there is no law preventing using a choke-hold or techniques like face-down restraint, recommended best practice is to avoid these as there is a higher risk of harm.