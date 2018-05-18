Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists using a vital Huddersfield road face a summer of disruption.

Lindley Moor Road is to get £1m of highway improvements to ease all the extra traffic generated by the hundreds of new homes around it.

The road is well used by traffic heading for the M62 .

The main change will be new traffic lights at the junction of Crosland Road and Lindley Moor Road, along with a number of other improvements.

Kirklees Council is to send out letters shortly to residents and premises’ owners on Lindley Moor Road giving details about the scheme which is due to start on Tuesday, May 29 and will not finish until the end of August – at the earliest.

The work will be carried out by Peter Duffy Ltd and Kirklees will have a presence on site during the work.

Senior engineer Ben Vecsey told councillors in the Lindley ward: “We will work with the contractor to keep any disruption and inconvenience as minimal as possible, but as with all major schemes on busy roads like this there may likely be times when some disruption occurs.”

Project manager Kumaravel Kurusamy said the work would take place between the junctions of Crosland Road and Old Lindley Road.

He said: “The work will involve widening the road to create a new access and right turn lane into the adjacent development site, footway and street lighting improvements, new drainage and resurfacing.

“A temporary 30mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the works and there will be times when temporary traffic lights will need to be used.”

Kirklees Clr Cahal Burke (Lindley, Lib Dem) said: “I welcome the much-needed highway improvements associated with the Stirling Scotfield development to improve Lindley Moor Road between junctions of Crosland Road and Old Lindley Road.

“I hope that disruption can be kept to a minimum and the works can be completed in a timely manner.”

The scheme is being paid for by developers. A joint legal agreement was signed in 2015 by housing firms, Harron Homes , Taylor Wimpey and property developer, Stirling Scotfield, as their contribution after planning consent was granted for the huge Lindley Moor site close to Ainley Top and the M62.

Its development and easy access to the M62 has attracted major companies including a planned new Jaguar Land Rover dealership at Lindley Moor Road.