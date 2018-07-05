The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of drivers face a miserable commute to work after it was revealed a main Huddersfield road is to be dug up.

British Gas is laying new pipes in the Newsome area and it will have a major impact on motorists from the Holme Valley who use Newsome Road as their main way into and out of Huddersfield.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is investing more than £85,000 to upgrade the Newsome’s gas distribution network, replacing almost 200m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

But the upgrades means a summer of disruption along the key route towards the town centre with the work due to take eight weeks. The gas works are timed to coincide with the six-week school holidays.

From Monday, July 16 to Sunday, August 12, Damside Road will be closed with temporary three-way traffic lights on the junction of Newsome Road, Kings Mill Lane and Kings Bridge Road.

The work will then progress further up Newsome Road with temporary two-way lights as the works progress past Elm Street, Malvern Road, Bell Street and Whitegate Road.

NGN business operations lead Chris Nevison said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers with the majority of the works taking place during the school summer holidays.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

For more information about the project, call NGN’s customer care team on 0800 040 7766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.