Motorists are facing a summer of road works as utility firms and Kirklees Council make use of lighter traffic levels to begin new projects.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has announced two more lengthy projects beside busy A-roads.

The schemes in the Thornton Lodge and Liversedge areas come amid an explosion of activity, including the full closure of the A637 Barnsley Road in Flockton and a number of other closures for gas works around Newsome.

Kirklees Council also has some roads closed for resurfacing, including in Paddock, Primrose Hill and Almondbury.

One of the most disruptive projects will begin on Monday when NGN starts a five week long, £100,000 scheme to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network in and around Thornton Lodge Road.

It will involve replacing 35m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

The work means some junctions with Manchester Road will be closed or have temporary traffic lights.

Springdale Avenue will be closed at the junction of Manchester Road and Thornton Lodge Road until September 9. During this time a signed diversion route will be in place.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction of Manchester Road and Thornton Lodge Road until Sunday, August 12.

Then, from Monday, August 13, there will be three-way lights at the junction of Victoria Road until early September.

In Liversedge, a £65,000 scheme will see part of the A649 Halifax Road closed for about five weeks.

The major route between Heckmondwike and Calderdale will be closed westbound between the crossroads at the A62 Huddersfield Road and the Lonsdale Hotel pub.

A diversion route will be clearly signposted.

All traffic from side roads between Lonsdale Terrace and Huddersfield Road will need to turn eastbound on Halifax Road.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.