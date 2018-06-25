The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slap the suncream on, we’re set for a heatwave.

Parts of the UK could reach 35C by Wednesday.

The Met Office predicts temperatures will top 26C today (Monday) with a week of sun promised.

Salendine Nook meteorologist Paul Stevens said: “Monday will be sunny and very warm. 26c. Tuesday will be hot and sunny - 27c.

“Wednesday mostly sunny, very warm. 26c. The rest of the week remains dry, mostly sunny and at times hot, or perhaps very hot if winds remain more southerly, with 29-30c not out of the question.

“Apart from brief cooler interludes from the North East the next 14-21 days is looking very warm, dry, settled and occasionally hot.”

The reason behind the change in temperature is a “Spanish plume” that could bring Britain’s hottest day for three years. The Met Office describes a Spanish plume as a weather setup which brings an increased risk of thunderstorms within an air mass which travels north from Iberia.

Forecasters also say the pollen levels will be very high all week, which is not the best news for those with hayfever.

Nationally, the Met Office forecasts 30C by Tuesday and highs of around 33C on Wednesday and Thursday.

But up to 35C has been predicted for the south by The Weather Outlook as high pressure builds and hot air blows in from Spain.

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: “Computer models show 35C isn’t out of the question from midweek as temperatures continue to rise amid a Spanish plume of warm air.”

Temperatures could reach higher than Britain’s hottest day since the 36.7C on July 1, 2015, at Heathrow, London, recorded by the Met Office.