Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is set to enjoy summer strength sunshine for the rest of this week as the temperature gauge soars.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens said: “Don’t forget the sun cream because the sun will be as strong as it will be in early August.

And he warned hay fever sufferers: “Pollen levels are on the rise and will be very high by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

The Met Office said that after a cloudy start tomorrow (Wednesday) Huddersfield will see plenty of sunshine from lunchtime onwards with a top temperature of 20˚C (68˚F).

Sunshine and even balmier temperatures of 21˚C (70˚F) are forecast for Thursday with sunshine and temperatures of 17˚C (62.6˚F) predicted for Friday and Saturday. Cloud is expected to return on Sunday and it will be cooler at the start of next week with temperatures moderating to about 14˚C (57˚F).

Paul said: “Things will start to warm up tomorrow (Wednesday) . There will be a fair bit of cloud to start with but through the afternoon we will see some of the high cloud pushing away.

“The best day of the week is looking like Thursday when we could get temperatures touching 22˚C (71˚F) with hazy, dry and warm sunshine.

“High pressure will build throughout the weekend. There will be more in the way of cloud by Saturday and Sunday when a cold front will be slowly approaching from the west, but we should get away with a dry weekend.

“Compared to anything we have had in the last few weeks it’s looking a lot more pleasant.”

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire said: “Any rain this evening will soon ease and it will become dry for most overnight with clear spells developing. Some light spots of rain may continue, mainly over western hills. Winds will ease through the evening. Minimum temperature 10˚C (50˚F).”

Tomorrow will see cloud breaking to give very warm, sunny spells – the best of these in the afternoon. The outlook or Thursday to Saturday is dry and warm with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will peak Thursday with the possibility of cloud and cooler weather on the coast as well as some overnight mist and fog.”