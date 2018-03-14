The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield ‘superdad’ Ben Carpenter has been nominated as a positive role model in the National Diversity Awards.

The 33-year-old single gay dad, who has four adopted disabled children, said it was an “absolute honour” to be recognised for the work he does promoting adoption.

Ben, who has been called a ‘saint’ and an inspiration, has offered support and guidance to other people thinking of adopting children and to those who have already done so.

He has also promoted the idea of adoption among diverse groups including people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

“To be nominated in the ‘role model’ category means the world to me,” said Ben.

“It means that someone out there has taken the time to nominate me. People have written kind words about me which has been overwhelming.

“I offer support to people who are going through the process of adoption. For me this is about giving back and helping others.”

Ben is particularly proud that the National Diversity Awards recognise people who have made an important contribution among ‘diverse’ communities.

“I think it’s recognition for the work I am doing for the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community by showing that dreams can come true.

“I have wanted to show that the LGBT community can become parents through adoption.

“There are so many myths around adoption and it’s an absolute pleasure to see more of the LGBT community coming forward.”

Ben, whose children are Jack, 10, sisters Ruby, seven, Lily, five, and Joseph, two, said there was no such thing as a typical family.

“It’s an important message to get across that there’s no such thing as a stereotypical family. No one family is the same.”

Ben said that he had learned that being a parent wasn’t about “blood or the colour of our skin” but about the love you provide to a child.

“My life has been blessed with four beautiful children and I would not have my life any other way.

“Because of my children’s complex needs I know that they will always need my support into adulthood. I will always be there to support them whatever the future may face.”

As well as being a full-time dad, Ben devotes time to media work, having appeared in numerous magazines and on television.

“Over the last five years I have been working within the media breaking down many of the myths surrounding adoption, especially within the LGBT community.

“It’s the love, support and stability that makes a child flourish not our gender.”

The winners of the National Diversity Awards will be announced at a ceremony at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on September 14.

* Details of the awards - and how to provide a supporting comment on Ben’s nomination - can be found here: www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk