A suspect stole their friend's car when they got out to pick up a takeaway.

Also in this week's round up, thieves took a door off its hinges, and removed glass window panes in three separate burglaries.

MARSH

February 4 at 12.00 pm: A euro-profile lock of a front door was snapped on Forrest Avenue, the door was taken off its hinges and placed against an adjacent chimney breast, there was no sign of a search, burglars left the scene leaving some mole grips and a screwdriver in the garden.

BIRKBY

February 4 at 5pm: Thieves entered an insecure Kia Ceed on Platnam Grove, they made an untidy search and stole an iPod Nano, 4 x 3d glasses, compact discs and a remote control for a driveway gate.

February 5 at 4.30pm: Curtains and an electric heater were stolen from a property on Clement Street.

February 8 in the late evening: A victim who was driving to a takeaway shop had a suspect in car with him. Whilst the victim was getting his takeaway on St John’s Road the suspect stole the vehicle. Suspect was found by police later that evening.

GREENHEAD

February 8 at 9pm: Both rear and side doors were attacked of a property on Trinity Street, burglars caused some damage but no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

PADDOCK

February 9 at 6.50pm: A Volvo 360 was parked at the roadside with the engine running and keys in the ignition on Church Street . An unknown male jumps in and drives off with the vehicle. The vehicle is later recovered by police.

FARTOWN

February 5 at 6.30pm: Thieves attempted to gain entry by kicking a door at the rear on Ball Royd Road, they then smashed a window next to the door and scampered from the property.

SHEEPRIDGE

February 7 in the early hours of the morning: Suspects approached a Toyota Proace, they tried the side door to the vehicle and activated the alarm, and fled from the scene, the Police were called.

BRADLEY

February 7 at 1.38am: Burglars approached a white Iveco box van which was parked on a petrol station forecourt on Leeds Road, they stole a blue disabled badge and timer and made off with these.

February 23 at 1pm: Thieves broke in via a rear UPVC door by removing the lock on Mirarmar, they made an untidy search and stole clothing and jewellery.

DEIGHTON

February 9 at 12pm: A window was smashed of a front porch, the front door panel was kicked through and an interior door lock was tampered with, nothing was believed to have been stolen.

LINDLEY

February 5 at 11am: Wires were snapped securing a ladder to a wall and same was used to reach a rear bedroom window which was then partially removed, access was gained to the property on Alderstone Rise, thieves entered a bedroom but no evidence of a search, they exited as entry, the alarm was not activated.

February 20 in the early hours of the morning: An attempt was made to break in via a rear garage door on Hall Lee Fold, damage was caused to the door, no entry was gained.

LOWERHOUSES

February 6 at 2.16 am: Glass was damaged of a front door on Lowerhouses Lane and living room windows by throwing stones at the same.

NEWSOME

February 6 at 9.30am: A glass panel was removed from a window frame on Taylor Hill Road, entry was gained and garden power tools were stolen.

February 6 at 9pm: A motorcycle was stolen from a driveway of a property on Taylor Hill Road.

February 6 at 10.30pm: A window was smashed of a Volkswagen Golf parked on Primrose Hill, nothing was believed to have been stolen.

February 10 at 3pm: Burglars entered through a rear bedroom window on New Laithe Hill, made an untidy search of the entire house and stole property.

NETHERTON

February 7 at 2.45 am: Suspects have approached the property on Springdale Avenue and tried all 3 door handles, front, side and rear, no entry was gained, Police are contacted.

February 21 at 1.04 am: A suspect tried to open a front door of a property on Meltham Road but no entry was gained.

ALMONDBURY

February 5 at 9.30 am A jumper and keys were taken from the property on Fernside Crescent.

SCHOLES

February 7 at 9pm: A Volkswagen Transporter was entered by unknown means on Scholes Moor Road and a baby carseat, tools and rucksack were stolen.

February 8 at 10pm: A Landrover Defender was stolen by unknown means on Woodhead Road.

HOLMFIRTH

February 8 at 10.30pm: A conservatory window was smashed at Totties disturbing the neighbours, thieves fled the scene, no entry was gained.

KIRKHEATON

February 19 at 1pm: An insecure Vauxhall Vivaro van was entered via a side door and machine tools were stolen.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

February 21 at 1.45 am: Burglars entered via an insecure front door on Holmeside Close, they were disturbed by the occupant, but fled the scene with a mobile phone and some clothing.