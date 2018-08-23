Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been seriously injured in a suspected hit and run on a busy route between Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe at 1am on Thursday 22nd August after the man was found lying in the street injured.

It’s thought he had been hit by a vehicle which then made off from the scene leaving him hurt and to fend for himself.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition this morning.

The collision occurred at the junction with the Ravensthorpe gyratory and Church Street, and officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened.

Any witnesses or people with information on the collision are asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 68 of August 23.