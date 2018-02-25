The video will start in 8 Cancel

There was a huge police response in Rawthorpe tonight after residents reported a man had been shot.

Witnesses said there was a large number of unmarked and marked police vehicles and ambulances in the Brown Royd Avenue and Nether Hall Avenue area.

The police helicopter was also in the air and residents said that an ambulance was given a police convoy out of the area - suspected to be ferrying the victim to hospital.

The incident unfolded at about 8pm with some residents saying the victim had been shot in the leg but others reported that he had been shot in the face, chest and leg.

West Yorkshire Police were unable to confirm the details of the incident tonight.

But there was still a large police cordon and presence on several streets at 10pm.

One witness said police and ambulances were ‘everywhere’ and then one ambulance set off with a police convoy.

Another witness contacted us and said: “Major incident Leeds road / town terrace. Police helicopter, four undercover cars and numerous police cars as well as two ambulance seen going down Leeds Road.”

Others contacted us to say a helicopter was circling the area with searchlight on and looked as though it was going to land at the retail park.

We have been running live updates on the incident and will bring you any information as we get it.