There are some strange and one spectacularly unsuccessful theft in this week’s round-up of local crimes.

For some bizarre reason thieves stole a container outside premises in Honley but will be very disappointed as it only contained used oil.

Also a warning to motorists after a driver left a Suzuki Swift with the engine running in the Colne Valley while popping back indoors and opportunist thieves spotted their chance and drove off in it.

This week the police have not provided road names for many of the crimes but we should be back to normal for next week.

We’ve included all the crimes they have given to give you an idea of the offences being committed in your area.

BIRKBY

February 15 at 3.45pm: An older boiler left on a drive on Norwood Road was stolen.

February 15 at 8.45am: A Honda Civic saloon car was stolen.

February 15 at 11.30pm: Thieves broke into a house and took a handbag, purse and keys to a BMW 420D which they also stole.

February 15 at 11.59pm: Burglars broke in through a side door of a house and stole two purses, cash and keys to a Ford Ka which they also took.

February 16 at 3.30am: A europrofile lock was snapped on a rear UPVC door by thieves who fled quickly and empty-handed when the house alarm went off.

MARSDEN

February 14 at 10.30am: Thieves got into a house on Carr Street and stole cigarettes.

February 15 at 2.30am: An attempt was made to force lock on a rear patio door on Carrs Road. The victim hear banging and looked out disturbing the suspects who ran off empty-handed.

SCAPEGOAT HILL

February 15 at 1am: Three padlocks were cut off a stable door and opened on Chapel Street but this triggered the alarm and the intruders ran off.

LOCKWOOD

February 13 at 11.45am: A rear ground floor window was smashed by thieves who stole jewellery, passports and a wall safe.

NETHERTON

February 16 at 6.40pm: Burglars broke in through the bottom panel of a side door but the noise alerted the victim and the intruders fled. Nothing was reported stolen.

ALMONDBURY

February 13 in the early hours of the morning: Thieves broke into a garage and stole silverware.

MOLDGREEN

February 16 at 11.55pm: An electric lawn mower was stolen from a garage.

DALTON

February 15 at 5pm: A shed was broken into and a black and white mobility scooter and charger were stolen.

KIRKHEATON

February 15 at 5pm: Burglars attempted to break into a Vauxhall Combo Panel Van through a side door.

February 15 at 11.45pm: The driver’s door lock of a Ford Transit was attacked. The barrel was snapped but the alarm went off alerting neighbours who looked out and the suspect made off in a vehicle.

LOWERHOUSES

February 14 at 1.30am: Burglars tried to break into a garage and then a house firstly via a top rear bedroom window and then through a rear kitchen but all the attempts were unsuccessful. The suspects were disturbed and left the scene.

NEWSOME

February 15 at 10am: Garden furniture, machine tools and a wheelbarrow were stolen from a porch.

February 16 at 2.50 am: Thieves broke into a compound in Newsome and stole a number of pedal cycles.

February 17 at 6pm: Front and rear number plates were stolen from a Peugeot Partner van.

February 17 at 7pm: A steering lock was broken on a Kawasaki motorcycle which was then stolen. Two suspects were later arrested by police in Newsome.

FOLLY HALL

February 17 at 5.25pm: Burglars broke in through a back door and stole a TV.

February 17 in the early evening. Suspects were arrested by police after burglars broke into a property in Folly Hall through the back door.

GREENHEAD

February 11 at 4.30pm: Thieves stole a suitcase from a Jaguar E type car.

A mobile phone and keys were stolen from a Mitsubishi Outlander.

February 16 at 4pm: Burglars broke in through a window, entered the basement and stole power tools and hand tools.

PADDOCK

February 13 at 4.30pm: a Fiat Scudo panel van was entered and a wallet with cash and cards along with a sat-nav and tools were stolen.

February 16 at 11.30pm: Thieves broke into a Ford Transit van and stole cash, keys and a mobile phone.

MARSH

February 14 at 2am: A Nissan Juke was broken into through a nearside front window and an SD card from a sat-nav was stolen.

February 15 at 12.00 am: Registration plates were stolen from a Ford Fiesta.

FARTOWN

February 15 at 2.50pm Power tools were stolen from a Renault Traffic van.

EDGERTON

February 16 at 8pm: A shed was broken into and machine tools and power tools were stolen.

COLNE VALLEY

February 15 at 8.40pm: Two buildings were broken into and construction equipment and power tools were stolen.

February 16 at 11am: Wine was stolen from a fridge and cosmetics from the treatment area of a hotel.

February 17 at 6.20pm: Garden furniture was taken from outside a pub but was recovered and returned to the owner by police.

A Suzuki Swift was stolen and which had been left with the engine running by the owner briefly while he returned to the house for something.

GOLCAR

February 17 at 1.15am: A front registration plate was stolen from a Renault Captur.

February 14 at 11pm: Burglars climbed over a fence into the back garden, broke into the shed, made an untidy search and stole a mountain bike.

February 16 at 6pm: Thieves stole an Aprilia motorcycle left chained to railings in a front garden.

February 18 at 5pm: A rear registration plate was stolen from an Audi A3.

February 19 at 6pm: A mobile phone was stolen from an Audi A3.

A crowbar was used to break into an Iveco daily van and a hands free kit and vehicle V5 documents were stolen.

HONLEY

February 16 at 2.30 am: A plastic container containing used oil was taken from outside premises by thieves in a white Transit van.

MELTHAM

A Ford Transit panel van was broken into through the back doors by thieves who stole a tool box and tools. Both were later dumped in the street and recovered by the owner.

HOLMFIRTH

February 14 at 10pm: A Mitsubishi Shogun was stolen.

February 19 at 9am: Would-be thieves got into a Ford Transit van but nothing was stolen.

NEW MILL

February 15 at 11pm: Thieves fished for house keys from a worktop via a letterbox and two suspects were later arrested by police.

KIRKBURTON

February 16 6.40am: A dog tied to a fence in Kirkburton was stolen but later was found tied to a fence at another location. The dog was taken to the vets who was able to reunite with the owner via its microchip.

February 17 at 12.00am: A pressure washer and bowser left secured by fencing at roadworks in Kirkburton was stolen.

February 17 at 3.30am: Burglars climbed over a perimeter fence, entered units and stole a Suzuki quad bike and power tools from Kirkburton HD4 .

February 17 at 3.30pm: A front door was broken into, thieves made a tidy search and stole jewellery, machine tools and records.