Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being delayed around 90 minutes due to a five-mile tailback caused by a two-vehicle crash on the M62 eastbound.

The crash happened shortly before 2pm and led to the closure of two lanes of the eastbound carriageway at Outlane, junction 23.

Highways England said the collision happened between junctions 22, which is Rishworth Moor, and 23, Outlane.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the crash is thought to be a ‘damage only’ incident.

It is believed that both vehicles collided with the central reservation.

Drivers heading over the Pennines from Manchester have been caught in tailbacks said to be around five miles long.