Train operator Northern is set to welcome the first of 98 new trains as part of a major modernisation plan.

The company, which includes services from Huddersfield, Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield, will see the first completed Class 331 electric train roll off the production line in the next few weeks.

It was presented to Northern bosses at a special event hosted by Spanish-based manufacturer CAF.

The 98 new units – part of a multi-million pound modernisation of Northern’s rolling stock – will start to be introduced on the network from December this year with the units rolled out over the next 12 months.

In addition, Northern plans to upgrade 243 existing trains by 2020 and adding 2,000 extra services a week by the same date as well as investing in station improvements.

Commenting on the first Class 331m Northern managing director David Brown said: “This is a landmark moment for Northern and for rail travel in the north of England.

“We are introducing 98 new electric and diesel trains which will significantly improve journeys and the travel experience for our customers across the region.

“As well as looking like 21st century trains, our new state-of-the-art units will be capable of travelling at 100mph, will have wi-fi, plug sockets at every seat, will be air conditioned and fully accessible.”

Once completed the train will head to Velim in the Czech Republic for testing before being brought into the UK for further checks.

The tests will take place during the spring and summer with the first trains scheduled to carry passengers in time for Christmas, 2018.

Mr Brown said: “Our modernisation programme is gathering pace and the promises we made at the start of the franchise are really taking shape.

“Alongside our new trains, we have delivered more than 70 refurbished trains which are already helping customers go about their daily lives with greater reliability and comfort.

“We have also started a significant station improvement scheme – Better Stations – which has already seen more than 100 stations upgraded. This work will continue for the next 18 months as we further improve waiting areas, seating, lighting and customer information.

“By 2020, we will also be operating an extra 2,000 services every week meaning our customers will not only have better trains and stations, they will also have improved options to get them to where they need to be.”