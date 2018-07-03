Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The students are revolting... with an explosion of colour along Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

A 33m underpass along the towpath has been transformed into a canvas chronicling Huddersfield’s history in an effort to brighten the town centre.

The idea for the mural came about in a competition for ideas on generating more footfall in the town. Students ultimately decided that the best way of making the area more attractive to visitors would be painting bright designs along local footpaths.

Kirklees Council were so impressed with the idea that it has been brought into fruition, and award-winning street artist Jo Peel was selected to bring the creation to life.

Painting was done in a 24-hour challenge in the pass underneath Wakefield Road, which connects the campus with Aspley Marina. And students lent a hand, too.

The vibrant mural celebrates key features of Huddersfield’s history, with nods to our textile heritage and listed Georgian and Victorian architecture. The painting transcends along the pass into present day, with an appearance from the the University’s Oastler Building and brand new Barbara Hepworth Building, which is still under construction.

Jo said “The students have been great.

“They have had an input into the design, which begins with the first cloth hall and takes you through some of the town’s most important landmarks.”

Rosalee Brown, an accounting student, was one of the winners who suggested the idea for the mural.

She said: “I’ve never done anything like this before and I’m proud to have made a valuable contribution to the community in which I am now residing.”