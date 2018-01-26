The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is this the poshest charity shop in Kirklees?

The Brackenhall-based Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice seems to think so, having transformed the former Mirfield Post Office into “a treasure trove of vintage and designer garments at bargain prices.”

Offering more than just clothing, it also sells small pieces of furniture as well as bags, toys, books and accessories.

The charity runs Russell House, on Fell Greave Road in Brackenhall, a purpose-built hospice that offers palliative care for children and young people from across Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield. It opened in 2012.

Forget Me Not’s proud head of trading, Gareth Pierce, said the end product was a result of listening to local people and retaining much of the look and atmosphere of the iconic corner building opposite the former Black Bull pub, now Tesco Express, in Huddersfield Road.

“How many charity shops do you know that are located in such a stunning setting?” he said.

“Not just that, but how many do you know that sell such high quality items and offer an upcycling service so that even a rather well-loved piece of furniture can be turned into something we can sell? We can’t wait to show the local community what a gem it is.”

The charity opted to strip back previous modifications to reveal what it calls the building’s true character. The renovation also retained period features such as the original floor and the Post Office safe to lend it a boutique look and feel.

Forget Me Not offers a furniture delivery, collection and house clearance service. It is also recruiting volunteers for the shop. Call 01484 430099 for further details or email volunteers@forgetmenotchild.co.uk.