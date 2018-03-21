Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A takeaway owner was caught dumping rubbish outside a waste recycling site - after a council official marked it during an earlier visit to his shop.

Mohammed Ahsan, who runs the Little India takeaway in Skelmanthorpe , was suspected of fly-tipping.

Kirklees magistrates were told that food waste and packaging was found dumped at the side of a recycling point in Emley Business Park.

This is meant for members of the public wanting to recycle their household waste and not commercial recycling.

The rubbish appeared to be from a food business and 40-year-old Ahsan was suspected of being responsible.

On September 19 Environmental Health officer Phil Asquith visited his takeaway on Commercial Road.

David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, told magistrates: “He marked some items of waste left outside the business premises.

“Then he spoke to the defendant and asked him how he deposited waste.

“He stated that he shared a trade waste bin with the premises next door but the owner of that business said that there was no arrangement in place.

“The following day the officer from the council visited the recycling point and the marked waste was identified and photographed as fly-tipped.”

Ahsan, of Moorbottom Road in Thornton Lodge, pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit and failing to produce waste transfer notes for the rubbish to the council when requested.

He was issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice for littering previously which he did pay, magistrates were told.

Ahsan, who was not represented, said that not all of the rubbish dumped outside his shop was his.

He claimed that the owner of the toy shop next door to his takeaway did share a bin with him and offered to write him a letter should he need proof for the council.

The businessman told magistrates that he wanted to recycle his waste - but admitted that he just put his waste to the side of the land and so didn’t recycle anything.

Magistrates handed Ahsan a 12-month conditional discharge meaning that he has to remain offence free for the next year.

He was fined £427 and ordered to pay £337 prosecution costs and £42 victim surcharge.