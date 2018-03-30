Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A takeaway owner has been fined over poor food hygiene practices.

Earlier this year Grillish, which is based in Huddersfield town centre, was prosecuted for selling mutton kebabs which contained a mix of beef and chicken.

Now owner Waqas Iqbal has been back in court for 14 offences related to food safety and hygiene breaches and failing to comply with a hygiene improvement notice.

Problems at the Cross Church Street premises included failing to keep all equipment coming into contact with food clean, disinfected and in good repair.

Staff failed to ensure that food packaging was stored in a manner to prevent exposure to a risk of contamination.

Food was not kept at the required temperature to prevent the growth of harmful toxins or pathogenic micro-organisms.

The business was not kept clean and maintained in a good condition and staff were not adequately trained.

David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, told Kirklees magistrates that 41-year-old Iqbal has run Grillish since 2012.

The business has undergone a number of routine council inspections since.

In August 2016 “poor standards of hygiene were observed” and the takeaway received a zero rating on the Scores on the Doors website.

In September last year council officials visited again and the rating was slightly improved one out of five with Iqbal given advice on the issues he needed to address.

Many of these had not been resolved by the next visit and a decision was made to issue the business with a hygiene improvement notice, giving Iqbal a set amount of time to carry out improvements.

When these were still not complied with Iqbal, of St John’s Road in Birkby, was invited to an interview with the council.

Mr Stickley said: “The defendant accepted that he received the notice and did understand what he needed to do.

“He accepted that the standards of cleaning at the premises were poor.”

When little improvement was noticed during another visit Iqbal was interviewed again but failed to say why he was yet to make the necessary changes.

Iqbal has already been fined for two charges brought under the Food Safety Act.

He sold a Trading Standards test purchaser a mutton seekh kebab containing a mixture of cow, sheep and chicken DNA.

Iqbal blamed the supplier he bought the products from for not correctly informing him what meat they contained.

Now he has told magistrates that he “totally agreed” with the facts of the case but has since sold the business on as he is unwell.

Magistrates fined the father-of-four £349 and ordered him to pay £1,967 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.