The owner of a takeaway said he has sacked some of his staff after being prosecuted for a string of food hygiene breaches.

Mohammed Salim, who runs Ravensthorpe -based Kebab Range, pleaded guilty to 10 offences.

He told Kirklees Magistrates that he has since sacked two members of staff and turned the business around from its previous poor food hygiene rating of just one star.

The 56-year-old faced various breaches of the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations.

These included failing to comply with a hygiene improvement notice, failure to keep the premises clean and maintained in good repair and condition and failing to keep all fittings and equipment clean and disinfected.

Salim also failed in his duty to ensure that staff maintained a high degree of personal cleanliness and wore suitable clothing.

He didn’t ensure that raw food and ingredients were properly stored to prevent deterioration and contamination.

David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council , explained that the takeaway was originally served with hygiene improvement notice in October 2016.

He said: “A member of the public saw staff handle raw meat and then touch other foods without washing their hands, causing a risk of cross-contamination.”

Following this a council officer carried out a test purchase at the Huddersfield Road takeaway, revealing “poor food handling, cleaning and storage standards.”

Another inspection was carried out in December the same year where problems were still found but Salim then claimed that he’d dealt with them.

The takeaway was visited again in April 2017, the officer finding “conditions worse then they had been on previous visits”, Mr Stickley said.

Salim told magistrates that at the time of the offences he was spending less time at the takeaway.

He said: “After that I decided to get involved myself and there’s been a lot of improvements.

“We’ve got rid of two staff because of issues and given more training to staff.

“Things have now improved from one star to three stars.”

Magistrates ordered Salim to pay a total of £1,920, comprising of a fine and prosecution costs.