A takeaway was shut down after health inspectors found evidence of a rat infestation.

Kirklees magistrates were told that droppings were discovered near a pizza oven and kebab spit during an inspection of Raja’s Pizza Bar in Ravensthorpe.

Health officials were so concerned that they closed the Huddersfield Road premises immediately.

The business was shut for days while the pest problem was dealt with and has since reopened.

Judith Stones, an environmental health officer for Kirklees Council, told magistrates that she carried out an inspection of the premises.

During the visit she examined the cellar, main kitchen on the ground floor and upstairs storage area which included a walk in fridge and freezer.

She told magistrates that she began in the kitchen where all the cooking and food preparation takes place, looking behind and underneath the surfaces.

There she discovered some rat droppings behind a pizza toppings fridge. There were also droppings found near to the pizza oven behind the main cooking range, underneath the kebab spit, under some food preparation tables and underneath some equipment in the washing area.

Ms Stones told magistrates that because of this she examined the cellar which rats typically use to gain access into the rest of the property.

She said: “There was no door to prevent rats travelling in from the cellar.

“There were some smear marks on the skirting board, caused when rats brush their fur against something and the grease and dirt on their fur leaves dark smear marks.”

There were also numerous holes around the pipework, under floors and more smear marks around the gas pipes.

Ms Stones added that there were some soft dropping indicating recent rat activity and so she was concerned as the problem was clearly not being treated.

Due to the fact that rats frequent sewers and carry diseases on their bodies she said that she was “satisfied that there was a serious risk to public health.”

She said: “Staff on the site were not aware that there was rat activity and there was no pest control contract or treatment in place.

“I believe I didn’t have any choice but to close the business immediately.”

The takeaway was served with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice to carry out the necessary pest treatment and fill in all of the holes to prevent rats from getting in.

A representative from Bradford-based Soha Enterprise which runs the business told the court that everything is now in order and it has since reopened.

Magistrates ordered the business to pay £323 prosecution costs.