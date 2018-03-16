Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A broken down lorry stranded in the middle of the M62 during rush hour caused delays for drivers this morning.

The tanker broke down and came to rest on the central reservation near junction 25 (Brighouse).

The vehicle was not blocking any lanes but motorists slowing to look at the stricken wagon make have caused traffic to build up.

Thick fog this morning also meant that the Highways Agency was unable to open up the hard shoulder further adding to the congestion.

The broken down lorry was escorted to the hard shoulder on a slip road from junction 23 (Outlane) so it could be safely recovered.

Highways police officer Martin Willis tweeted: "M62 eastbound exit slip at junction 23 Outlane. Broken down tanker on the hard shoulder.

"Please approach with caution as visibility is very poor.

"We are looking to try and get it moved as soon as we can."