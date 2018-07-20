Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of a disabled boy were left dumbstruck when 11 members of a road surfacing company laid a new drive worth thousands of pounds – for free.

Emma Schofield, 40, and partner Ben Clayton-Smith, 39, of Oakes, spent the last 12 months renovating their new home so Blake’s needs could easily be accommodated downstairs.

But after all their hard work they still needed a new driveway so their four-and-a-half-year-old son, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 13-months-old after being starved of oxygen at birth, could use his walking frame and play outside.

The condition means sufferers endure poor co-ordination, stiff muscles and weak muscles. And it meant his parents having to manhandle Blake’s heavy equipment over a wall, not an easy job, especially for Emma who is only 5ft 2in tall.

The mum-of-two said: “To date he is unable to walk and spends many hours in a standing frame, walker and Whizzybug.

“On Saturday, June 30, Matthew Webster, (a director), of Frank Tucker Ltd, organised, supplied and laid down free of charge our tarmaced drive.

“Eleven employees gave up their time and made this happen to make life a little easier for myself, Blake and his dad Ben.

“We now have a beautiful drive and ramp to make it more accessible getting Blake in and out in his equipment.

“I’m sure you will agree this is a very kind gesture and goes to show there are some very kind people.

“It’s absolutely amazing having the access in and out of the house. It has made a massive difference to our lives.”

Ben said: “I have known Matthew since I was 19-years-old and we used to play football for a couple of teams in Huddersfield New College and Hepworth United.

“I asked him for a quote and when he came back to me he said he had some ‘good news.’ He and 10 of his men were giving up several hours on a Saturday morning to lay the drive.

Holme Valley builders join DIY SOS team for stroke victim Richard Ford

“I couldn’t believe it, I was over the moon, what a gesture. I was not expecting it at all. I knew he would help me out but not to that extent.”

Matthew said: “It’s what you do when people need help. My staff came in that Saturday morning and didn’t need any persuading. It’s made Ben and Emma’s lives a lot easier.”