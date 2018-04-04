Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver praised for his honesty in returning cash left in his car by a customer is calling for action against fare-dodgers who run off without paying.

Muhammad Naeem, who has been assaulted and racially abused in the course of his work, said taxi drivers got no help from the police when passengers made off.

He spoke out after a teenage girl he collected from Huddersfield town centre racked up a £25 fare during a 90-minute taxi ride – only to say she’d lost her debit card and could not pay.

Despite taking his mobile phone number and promising to send him the money the following day – even texting to say she would pay £30 – the girl never called him and his text messages to her have gone unanswered.

Mr Naeem, a private hire taxi driver, said he reported the incident to police while the girl was with him. When they contacted him an hour later it was only to ask if he had dropped the girl off safely.

He offered to give officers video and audio of his conversation with the girl as well as her name and phone number, but was told the police could not help him get his money as it was a civil matter.

Mr Naeem, 50, of Bradley, said he collected the teenager at about 2.30am outside Revolution in Cross Church Street, when she said she wanted to go to Newsome, where her boyfriend would be waiting for her at Stile Common Road.

But he said she spent over half an hour getting Mr Naeem to drive around the streets looking for an address – racking up £14.20 on the meter – before telling him to take her to Storthes Hall student village instead. When they arrived, the fare was £25 but the girl said she had lost her debit card and promised to pay the following day.

Mr Naeem said the girl sounded upset when he picked her up, but was cheerful when he dropped her off.

He said he would never have left her alone on the streets, but added: “A colleague said he had made three trips to Storthes Hall in the time it took me to take her there. Taxis were very busy that night and I lost out on money I could have been earning for my family and to pay my bills.”

On another occasion, a couple he collected outside McDonald’s asked to go to Lindley. The man claimed he had left his bank card in his car parked at the Black Bull pub. He said he would follow the taxi in his car to the cashpoint at the filling station on Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, to draw out some money – but when he pulled out of the car park, his female companion jumped in and they drove off.

Mr Naeem said: “I couldn’t follow them because I think the man was drink driving. If he had seen me following him and sped off, crashed and killed himself I would be blamed.”

Mr Naeem, who has also had his car kicked and damaged by a man who refused to pay his fare and was assaulted and racially abused in another incident, said these were not isolated cases and that other cabbies had similar examples.

The father of-four, who was praised for his honesty in returning £1,000 accidentally left in his cab by a passenger in 2011, said: “We are not a charity. I was in the right, but still I got no help.”

West Yorkshire Police was asked for a comment.