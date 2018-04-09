Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver who sped away from police said he panicked because he had used cocaine earlier.

The officers were forced to chase Nasser Iqbal as he accelerated to 20mph above the speed limit, ignoring a give way sign and hitting a kerb.

The 35-year-old has since lost his job as a taxi driver after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

Iqbal had caught the attention of police as he drove around Heckmondwike shortly before 1am on March 7.

The officers were heading in the opposite direction but turned around and followed his VW Golf.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “They activated their blue lights and sirens but instead the vehicle accelerated away.

“(Iqbal) was driving in excess of 50mph in a 30mph limit area.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He continued to ignore the speed limit as he turned onto Redfearn Avenue, then Wood Avenue and immediately onto Hadfield Road.

Iqbal continued at an increased speed through a give way sign, making no attempt to slow down.

Mr Wills said that he then headed onto Leeside Road where he hit a kerb and continued to accelerate for a while before pulling over and stopping of his own accord.

The prosecutor told magistrates: “He said he didn’t stop because he was scared as he’d used cocaine earlier in the day.

“The defendant told the officers: ‘I drove away. I thought I could get away and I put my hands up - I’m sorry.”

Despite admitting to taking the class A drug an impairment test showed that Iqbal, of Pilgrim Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, was not under the influence while he was driving.

He held a previous related conviction dating back to 2006 for failing to supply a specimen of breath for analysis.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client had taken cocaine the night previously while he was out with friends.

He told magistrates that Iqbal previously had an “intense cocaine habit” but has not used the drug since his arrest in March.

Mr Blanchard said that Iqbal was working as a taxi driver but lost his job following the offence and is currently claiming benefits.

He added: “Police didn’t have to take significant action to bring him to a stop.

“It seems to have been a relatively short pursuit and no vehicles had to take evasive action.”

Magistrates banned Iqbal from driving for 14 months.

He will have to complete a community order with up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities including the responsible road user’s programme and 220 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates told him to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.