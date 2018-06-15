Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taxi drivers in Kirklees are going green after councillors signed off on a scheme to install electric car charging points across the borough.

The council hopes to provide 17 charging points at sites yet to be identified.

The scheme, paid for by money released to West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) through the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), is expected to get underway later this year.

Funding totalling nearly £2m will help pay for 88 rapid charge points across West Yorkshire designed to support 500 private hire and hackney carriage vehicles becoming electric.

It is not yet known whether Kirklees’ charging points will be free or paid for.

Labour member Clr Graham Turner welcomed the scheme as it meant the charging points would be installed without cost to the council.

He added that anything the authority could do to improve air quality “must be welcomed.” He did point out that there may be a small decrease in parking revenue.

Clr Naheed Mather endorsed the scheme and said that even 17 charging points was “a step towards the right direction.”

She added: “We need to move ahead ensuring that we take on board every initiative to cut emissions and pollution.”

Her ward colleague Clr Peter McBride warned of “practical problems” and said drivers should not clog up the charging points.

“We have to have a policy that they are in and out very quickly”, he said, adding: “It’s an expensive way of achieving our objectives – about £34,000 a year to subsidise a private vehicle that is charging up.

“I would want a lot more bang for my buck for £34,000.”

The money coming to Kirklees as part of the scheme is allocated exclusively for the electric charging project and cannot be spent on anything else.

It follows on from a £50,000 feasibility study into poor air quality with funding also provided by the WYCA.