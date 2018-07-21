Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A blind and disabled pensioner has been told she can no longer use her local taxi company because of health and safety risks.

Sheila Childs used Fenay Bridge Taxis once a week to take her from her home in Kirkburton to a cafe three minutes away, and back again.

The cafe staff usually call for her return taxi but on Tuesday this week the staff member was told it would be the last time.

Sheila, 70, said the staff member thought Fenay Bridge Taxis could no longer pick her up because of health and safety issues relating to her needing assistance from the taxi driver.

“It is difficult to park on that street so I need assistance."

“I need some help from the driver,” said Sheila.

“My first problem is my balance that I have trouble with. I am also blind but I have a very little bit of sight.

“It is difficult to park on that street so I need assistance to get from wherever the car is to the bread shop.”

Sheila said she has been using Fenay Bridge Taxis every Tuesday for the past four months and she cannot understand why the situation has changed.

“I haven’t been difficult with them,” she said. “It might take a little longer than usual but they have always been very good and very nice. I just don’t know why.”

'The new taxi company is charging Sheila double what she was paying before'

Sheila is a widow and has lived in Kirkburton all her life.

Her weekly trip to the cafe is particularly important to her as she has become quite isolated.

She said: “I do have a cleaner that comes three days a week – other than that, that’s it.

“My daughter calls every night. She lives in Rochdale. She’s very good. She has found another taxi company for me and explained my situation to them.”

The new taxi company is based in Huddersfield and is charging Sheila double what she was paying before, meaning it now costs her £10 each way.

Sheila, who was a bellringer at All Hallows Church in Kirkburton from the age of eight to 50, lost her sight early in life.

She explained: “I was blind when I was 13. I had TB meningitis and it left me blind and completely paralysed.

“I did physio and so on and so forth and I could slowly walk again.

“I’m not supposed to be able to see at all. They just say the reason I can see is because I am pig-headed.”

The Examiner contacted Fenay Bridge Taxis but they declined to comment.