Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 31-year-old man who was caught transporting a cache of lethal weapons and ammunition during a police operation in Dewsbury last year has today (Fri) been jailed for 14 years.

Faisal Younis had been a passenger in VW Golf private hire vehicle which was stopped by officers in a planned operation on the night of October 12 and when they searched a rucksack they discovered three prohibited firearms including a loaded MAC-10 sub-machine gun.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the bag also contained a Bruni Mod self-loading pistol, a Reck Miami self-loading pistol and a quantity of ammunition which could be used in the three weapons.

Prosecutor Nicholas Askins said the magazine of the MAC-10 contained 20 9mm bullets.

The magazines of the two other pistols were empty, but the other ammunition seized could have been used in those guns.

After Younis’ arrest police officers searched a bedsit flat in Quarry Road, Dewsbury, which he had been renting and using as a storage facility.

In the flat, which is metres from a school and a children’s nursery, police found a sawn-off shotgun under a bed and blocks of heroin and crack cocaine with a total street value estimated at almost £90,000.

Before Younis, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, was sentenced Recorder Ray Singh asked about whether any of the seized weapons had been used in the area.

“Police records show that in the period from the 1st of April 2017 to the 29th of August 2017 there were 11 firearms discharges in the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire,” said Mr Askins.

“None of the seized firearms have been linked to any discharge.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Younis, whose only previous conviction was for possession of cannabis, pleaded guilty last November to a series of offences relating to his possession of the firearms, ammunition and drugs and earlier this week he also admitted a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on the basis that he had been acting as a “custodian or courier”.

Barrister Soheil Khan, for Younis, said he was lightly convicted and had clearly had a serious lapse in judgement in getting involved in the offending.

The court heard that CCTV from the flats in Quarry Road captured Younis leaving with the rucksack minutes before the police officers swooped to arrest him.

“You must appreciate that you have pleaded guilty to very serious and significant criminal offending,” the judge told Younis.

He described the MAC-10 as an extremely serious firearm and he highlighted the fact that all the weapons were in working order.

Recorder Singh said deterrent sentences needed to be imposed on those who were prepared to store or pass on such firearms.

He said the gravity of gun crime could not be exaggerated and courts must address the fact that too many lethal weapons were available and used with devastating effects.

The judge said those who provided “a safe hiding place” for weapons made a significant contribution to their use on the streets and elsewhere.

Recorder Singh noted that Younis had also been storing significant quantities of drugs and he described guns as an integral part of the drugs supply network being used for protection or to enforce “territorial claims”.

“Those firearms would undoubtably be used to intimidate, used to kill, used to maim,” he told Younis.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of the all the firearms, ammunition and drugs seized by police.

Det Insp Heather Whoriskey of the Protective Services (Crime) Department, welcomed today’s sentencing.

She said: “Younis belongs in prison for what he did. Gun and drug crime will not be tolerated by West Yorkshire Police and if you involve yourself in such offences then you can expect to face the full force of the criminal justice system.

“If you suspect criminal activity in your community let us know so we can take action.

“A loaded Mach 10 submachine gun, two hand guns and ammunition for both as well as 1.5kg of heroin and 139g of crack cocaine have now been taken off of the streets.”