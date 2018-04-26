The video will start in 8 Cancel

A five-a-side football side called the Battling Fat Lads have kicked off a fundraiser for a cardiac rehab unit.

The Mirfield-based team were challenged by London-based side Two Touch AFC to a charity football game to raise money for the unit at Barts Health NHS Trust in the capital.

Members of Two Touch AFC will travel up to West Yorkshire to play the charity match in Leeds on Sunday June 10.

Phil Russell, who plays for Battling Fat Lads, said Two Touch AFC had got in touch through Twitter to arrange a joint fundraiser.

“Two Touch are a group of cardiac rehabilitation patients. The game will take place at Goals Leeds at Kirkstall who have very kindly donated a pitch to us for the occasion.”

Phil, who is from Mirfield, said his team had previously raised money and awareness about testicular cancer.

“Our motivation for this stems from our goal keeper Mike Sullivan who found a lump on one of his testicles.

“Within two weeks – on the day before his second child was born – he went into hospital to have it removed. He woke up after the operation, travelled from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield to Dewsbury where his wife was in labour. Five years of tests have not found any recurrence and Mike is getting to watch his daughters grow up.

“Some men aren’t so lucky. We want to promote men’s health and have the important conversations men avoid. We also raised £1,224 for Oddballs by playing in the 2018 FA People’s Cup.

* The teams are hoping to raise £1,000 for the rehab unit. Details here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/decs4thebyroncardiacunit