A team of 4x4 drivers are on stand by to help care workers reach residents who need urgent care.

It’s one of the areas Kirklees Council oversees during a period of bad weather.

A council spokeswoman said: “In case the weather is really bad we have eight 4×4 vehicles ready to help care workers reach residents who need urgent care.

“We also help people who need to get to urgent hospital appointments in bad weather that can’t be postponed.

“If you know someone who needs this help please call 01484 414888 or ask the hospital to call us.

“In bad weather we do all we can to make sure people are safe and we work closely with health teams and hospitals too. But we also need you to help.

“Please check in on elderly/vulnerable neighbours and relatives – offer to pop to the shops or chemist to save them a trip out.”

Here are some other things Kirklees is doing during the cold snap:

1) The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is currently activated which means they will arrange emergency accommodation for any rough sleeper locally. Help can be provided through the Housing Solutions Service (01484 221350) between 9am and 5pm or through the Emergency Duty Team (01484 414933) out of hours.

2) Filling grit bins: Kirklees says: “The grit works best if it is put down before the snow falls. We have recently refilled all 1,450 bins, but some have been reported as empty already.

“Unfortunately we have no new grit bins to put out, but it is sometimes possible to get one moved from nearby. Please contact your local councillor to see if this could happen near you.

“Please do not use salt from grit bins for private drives or paths.”

3) Gritting: “We grit 53% of the road network in Kirklees – the national average is 41%. We can’t be everywhere all of the time though, so if you don’t spot one of the gritters when you are out, please don’t assume that means we are not gritting.

“And, whilst we don’t grit pavements as standard, because the forecast is looking bad for this week we have gritted the pavements in Huddersfield and Dewsbury town centres and we are doing car parks too.”