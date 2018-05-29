A mischievous boy who loves TV rescue dogs PAW Patrol was at the centre of a real-life emergency when his got his head stuck fast in a metal gate.

Three-year-old Jayus Collier was playing in the garden when mum Rebecca turned her back for just a few seconds.

Jayus Collier, 3, with his head stuck in a metal gate at Taylor Hill.

“When I turned round his head was poking through the bars of the gate. He thought it was funny but I started to panic because I couldn’t get him out.”

After phoning her mum, Rebecca dialled 999 and was relieved when a crew from Huddersfield Fire Station arrived within minutes.

Firefighters used a special tool to prise open the metal bars and then gave Jayus – who is four next month – a tour of the fire engine and its gear.

Jayus Collier, 3, who had his head stuck in a metal gate at Taylor Hill. He's pictured in the fire engine after his rescue.

“He was stuck for about 20 minutes,” said Rebecca, who lives at Taylor Hill.

“His big sister Shona was comforting him while I was in a panic. The firefighters were brilliant. When he saw the fire engine he thought it was great and he calmed down. There were a few tears at first but he was really brave.

“He told me it had been a great rescue mission just like on PAW Patrol. He’s always climbing and jumping and wanting to be a superhero.”

A fire service spokesman said Jayus had been “really brave” as officers worked to free him.

“After we freed him he had a cuddle with his mum and then we showed him around the fire engine. He was a really brave boy.”