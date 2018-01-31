Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An aspiring actress will be immersed among the global film industry’s finest at Cannes Film Festival.

Ellah Jackson, 18, from Salendine Nook, was thrilled when she beat hundreds of hopefuls to gain sought after accreditation to spend two weeks at the prestigious event in May.

Ellah said: “I’m so excited. I applied for a scheme through a Hollywood company which nurtures aspiring actors and film-makers called The Creative Minds Group.

“There’s actors and producer workshops and the rest of the time I’ll be free to network so I’ll be attending red carpets, film screenings, and after parties!”

And at just 18 years old, Ellah’s hoping the trip can open doors to for her future acting career.

She added: “This is a huge opportunity in general, but especially because the others that have been selected are at least six years older than I am.

“I’ve spoken to other people who have been before and most go on to America. It’s a chance to make those connections.”

Ellah’s love of drama and dance was nurtured at the tender age of just four when she joined Lawrence Batley Youth Theatre.

She later attended Oscars College of Performing Arts in Huddersfield before securing a weekend scholarship at London’s Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Whilst there she was taught by head of acting Bryn Williams, whose notable former students include a 12-year-old Nicole Kidman and a 14-year-old Heath Ledger.

Ellah also landed a role in CBBC show ‘Who Wants to Be a Superhero’ when she was nine.

She added: “I’m obsessed with the film industry. I love Hollywood and go out there every other year.

“I want to have a long lasting career and play strong female leads. I love thriller, action and romantic comedies, but I just love film in general. I want to work across genres.”

And for now Ellah has a packed schedule ahead of her.

The former Salendine Nook High School and New College student is finishing a course at Leeds College of Music in Jazz before heading to the US this summer.

“I’m going to New York in the summer to work with children at a drama school and will then go to a LA to work with a casting agent in Los Angeles at her company.”

The invitation-only Cannes festival is held annually in May at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.