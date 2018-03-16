The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager on Meltham Road, Lockwood, last night.

The 18-year-old victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said this morning.

A police spokesperson said: "A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal for witnesses to come forward.

"The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital."

18-year-old man stabbed in Meltham Road - what we know so far

Anyone with information on the attack should call Kirklees CID via the 101 non-emergency number and quote police log 1278 of March 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 55 111.

Meltham Road, in Lockwood, was closed and taped off by police following the assault which took place just before 5pm last night.

Witness Allan Iredale said he saw two men scuffling on the ground between two cars.