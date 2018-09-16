Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy has been shot in a drive-by attack in Fartown .

Armed police swooped after residents said they heard two bangs and a teen boy was left injured.

The air ambulance was also involved in the major response to Sunday night's incident.

The victim’s brother, who asked not to be named, said he had been shot at twice in Abbey Road at Fartown.

He said the shots were thought to have come from a black Audi.

The victim, who is 18 and has learning difficulties, suffered an injury just above his left hip. He is currently being treated in Leeds General Infirmary and was to have a scan.

After the attack the teenager, who had been living in Deighton, ran to his mother’s home in Hammond Street, Fartown, where the alarm was raised.

The brother said: “He has not done anything wrong to anybody. He has been targeted by bullies.

“He was not involved in any kind of revenge or feud. With his learning difficulties and ADHD he doesn’t communicate with people like that. He goes about on his own.

“He’s in Leeds General Infirmary and will have a scan. He should be ok.”

The family were said to be “traumatised” at what happened.

Abobaker Fatah, the next door neighbour of the boy who was shot, told the Examiner he knew the lad concerned.

The married, 43-year-old, father-of-three said: "I didn't hear anything because I was in our bathroom but when I came out I heard there were two shots fired and he had been shot in the body and was being taken into the ambulance."

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Carlton Young said the shooting happened at around 6.15pm.

He said: "We received a call just before 6.15pm from the ambulance service saying that someone had been shot in Hammond Street. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out too.

"Because of the nature of the call I deployed armed units. We believe at the moment it was a high-powered pellet gun that was used or similar. "There were two shots fire one of which missed and the other one hit him in the centre of his body and it has travelled quite a bit inside him.

"It's a drive-by shooting but we don't have any details of the vehicle at the moment, it's early days and Kirklees CID will be picking it up.

"The victim was conscious and talking to us before being taken to Leeds General Infirmary."

Insp Young appealed for any witnesses or anyone who knows anything about the incident to get in touch with police as quickly as possible by ringing 101 and using the reference 1538 of the 16th.