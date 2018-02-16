Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenager Maison Wilson is bang on target for a career as a professional darts player.

The 13-year-old Dalton youngster – who threw his first “arrer” at the tender age of 18 months – has amassed a clutch of trophies in competitions in the UK and Europe and seems set to collect more silverware this spring.

There may be something in the genes – for dad Dave Wilson is no mean darts player himself while Maison’s uncle is professional James “Lethal Biscuit” Wilson.

Said Dave: “Maison has been playing darts since he was 18 months old. He would stand on a chair two feet away from the board and throw.”

Dave, 47, said Maison got his first personalised darts shirt when he was still a toddler. “It was the smallest available and it came down to his ankles,” said Dave. “He’s only just growing out of it now!”

Last year, Maison became under-18s Yorkshire Youth Classic Champion at just 12 years of age and last December was named Bradford Darts Youth Champion at the age of 13.

Earlier this month (Feb), he triumphed in the under-14s section of the biggest tournament of the year, the Dutch Open, held in Assen, in the Netherlands. Maison played five games to reach the on-stage final which he won and which was filmed by Dutch TV and live-streamed around the world along with the men’s and women’s finals.

Next month, Maison will compete in the Isle of Man before defending his Yorkshire Classic title. In April, he will compete in the German Open.

Father and son both play on the Bradford Darts Circuit, taking part in open-age matches every three weeks or so and amassing points along the way. In his first full year on the circuit in 2017, Maison finished in the top four.

Maison, who lives at Cowlersley, attends King James’ School at Almondbury – where the mental agility required to count down from 501 and work out the numbers needed for three-dart finishes has helped hone his maths skills.

Dave said: “He used to play football for Dalton Dynamoes and he was quite good, but he started concentrating on his darts when he got to the stage where he was winning.

“He practices almost every day. When he comes home from school, its the first thing he does. I haven’t been pushing him, he wants to do it full-time and everything he does moves him a bit further up the ladder. He beats me when we practice – he’s outstanding.”

Dave said a number of younger people were taking up darts. “The sport is very big at the moment and it’s getting bigger,” he said. “There are some talented young players out there.”