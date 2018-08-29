Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has denied having a sawn-off shotgun following a manhunt across Huddersfield.

Jermaine Henson made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court today in relation to an incident in the Almondbury and Lowerhouses areas.

Police were called to reports of two people on a motorcycle carrying weapons on July 23 this year .

A manhunt involving armed police and use of the force helicopter ensued.

The 19-year-old, of Highcroft Crescent in Almondbury, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a smoothbore gun, namely a sawn-off semi-automatic shotgun of 40 inches in length.

The court heard footage from the helicopter is expected to be used in the trial, which was listed for November 9.

Henson, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, will remain in custody in the meantime.