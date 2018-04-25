Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage drug dealer was found bleeding on a doorstep with gunshot wounds to his face and body.

Marley Gharani had to undergo emergency surgery after suffering life-threatening injuries in the targeted shooting outside a house in Huddersfield.

The 19-year-old, who was in possession of class B drugs, a balaclava and £205 cash, texted a friend to come and take a knife off him before police and an ambulance arrived on the scene, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said that around 6.30pm on February 25 a number of people heard gunshots in Nether Crescent in Bradley Mills before an Audi was seen driving off at speed.

Gharani was doubled over in pain and shouting that he had been shot. He had three gunshot wounds to his left cheek, shoulder and leg.

Witnesses said he was making phone calls to friends, saying he had been shot and described him as being anxious to go to a friend’s house despite needing medical treatment.

Mr Galley said Gharani, of Oak Avenue in Golcar , spent six days in hospital and was arrested after his release before denying to police that he had a knife.

The court heard the teen had also been stabbed the month before.

Gharani, who has no previous convictions, later pleaded guilty to offering to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon, namely an extendable baton.

Simon Alexander, mitigating, said: “After his experiences on the street being shot, he won’t be going out drug dealing again.”

He said that the Christian family moved to England from Iran as political refugees when Gharani was 13 and he turned to drugs after being bullied at school for being foreign and unable to speak English well.

He also said that Gharani’s parents are now planning on moving to Bournemouth for their safety.

Judge Penelope Belcher read a letter from the defendant’s father which described him as “a loving and responsive member of the family”, but told him: “You can’t be one thing at home and another in society.”

Sentencing him to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, she condemned bullying but said: “Bullying can’t begin to justify getting involved with cannabis and knives.”

The judge ordered Gharani to complete 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a statutory surcharge of £140. She also ordered forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.