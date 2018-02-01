Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl and two women were threatened with knives during an attempted car jacking in Heckmondwike.

The shocking incident happened on Darley Street last night at 7.30pm when the car the group who were travelling in a grey Audi Q5 were in was approached by two men armed with bread knives.

They shouted at the occupants to get out of the car and even tried to drag the girl from her seat but she refused and the driver was able to set off and drive them to safety.

The attackers escaped on foot towards Claremont Road.

They are described as two males wearing dark coloured clothing.

Det Con Ian Carruthers from Kirklees CID said: “This was a frightening ordeal for all of the passengers in the car. Thankfully they were unharmed, but were incredibly shaken up due to the incident.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area, witnessed the incident, or saw any men matching the description in the vicinity, to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180052065 or information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.